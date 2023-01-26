Donald “Donnie” Calvin Thomason, 70, of Gray Court, loving husband to his wife of 53 years, Sue Tumlin Thomason, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Calvin Wade Thomason and the late Juanita (Thomason) Strawhorn. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.
Donnie retired from JP Stevens Watts Mill plant, owned and operated his own lawn care service and served as custodian and maintenance for Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. He had a deep love for all his family, especially for his children and grandchildren. Donnie never met a stranger.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: a daughter, Amanda (Jeff) Foreback of Gray Court; grandchildren, Michaela (Ben) Wilcox, Taylor (Christian) Thomason, Allison (C.W.) Crawford, and Grace Foreback; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Carter, Justin Michael, and two more miracles on the way; brother, Bobby (Cyndi) Strawhorn of Clinton; and a sister, Patsy (Thomas) Faulkner of Gray Court.
In addition to his parents, Donnie is predeceased by a son, Michael Thomason and a sister Vicki Thomason.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex Henderson and Rev. Ben Rumph. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 1:00 PM.
There will be a private family burial at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360; Highland Home Baptist Church, 21 Equinox Drive, Gray Court, SC 29645; or to a charity of one’s choice.
