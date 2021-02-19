Donald Duane Triggs - Easley

Donald Duane Triggs, age 83, of Easley, SC, and husband of the late Elizabeth Jane Gurico Triggs passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community in Laurens.
Born in Santa Barbara, CA, he was a son of the late Cora Reader Triggs. Mr. Triggs retired from the U.S. Navy having served in Korea and Vietnam. A graduate of Caltech, he received his Master’s Degree in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Colorado and after retiring from the military, he became a counselor for addictions.
He is survived by: children, Jim Triggs of Freemont, CO, David Triggs of Easley, SC, Jenevieve Triggs of Greenville, SC and Ryan Hayes of Texas; twelve grandchildren including two special grandchildren who took special care of Mr. Triggs, Thomas and Katie Clark; and long-time friends, David Bradberry of Six Mile, SC and Judy Hanrahan of Cheyenne, WY.
In addition to his wife and his parents, Mr. Triggs was predeceased by a daughter Dianna Triggs and a brother Tom Triggs.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
