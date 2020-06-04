Donald James Chambers, Sr., age 57, of 3074 Jefferson Davis Road, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was a son of the late Raymond Lee and Ruth Tatum Chambers. He was employed with Securitas Security.
Surviving are his children: Donald James Chambers, Jr. (Jennifer) of Detroit, Michigan, and Kyle Chambers of Lawrenceville, Georgia; a brother, Wilford Chambers; sisters, Sandra Gerrey, Gladys Pearson, Brenda Chisolm, Carol Perkins, and Cherryl Squire; grandchildren, Donald James Chambers, III, and Princeton Chambers-Wright.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.