Donald Jerold Samples, age 69, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late William V. Samples and Martha Bellue Samples, he had been an avid fisherman and loved his family with all his heart.
Mr. Samples is survived by his wife, Janice C. Samples of the home; his daughter, Missy Lawson (Scott) of Clinton; his son-in-law, Jackie Pearson; his grandchildren, Kyle Lawson (Jennifer), Daisy Lawson (Casey), Jana Lawton (Stephen), Makayla Pearson (Trae Coleman), Krista Samples (fiancé, Jim Page); his great-grandchildren, Kaylen “Wee Wee” McKittrick, Braylon Lawson, Rylan Lawton, Owen Lawton, Addy Lawson, Jordan Lawson, Luke Lawton, and Ace Coleman.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his daughter, Cheryl Samples Pearson.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.