Mr. Donald Leon Shumpert, age 54, of 381 Sherman Drive in Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Laurens County Prisma Health in Clinton, S.C.
He is survived by his wife Martha Ann McGowan Shumpert of the home; one son, Dontavius Shumpert; one daughter, Porsha Shumpert; one brother, Billy Shumpert; and one sister, Barbara Gail Shumpert.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Donald Leon Shumpert better known as "Don Don" are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
The family is at the home of his mother in-Law Martha McGowan 102 Milling Street, Clinton, S.C.