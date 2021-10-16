Donald Myers, 76, of Laurens, was called home on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. He was the son of the late Floyd Haskell Myers and Ella Frances Cathcart Weathers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla T. Myers of the home; daughters, Annette Pennington, Leigh Llewellyn; siblings, Brenda Myers Bradley, David Weathers, John Weathers, Kathryn Weathers, and Matthew Weathers, Jr; sister-in-law, Ruth Mason (Calvin Mason); and grandchildren, Jessica Hames, Alex Pennington, and Gavin Llewellyn.
The family will be receiving friends at St. James United Methodist Church, 301 Watts Avenue Laurens, SC 29360, Saturday, 23rd at 10:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Officiating the service will be Reverend Clyde Scott.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church.