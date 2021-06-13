Donald Parish Lynch, age 58, of Gray Court, and husband of Debra Elaine Hays Lynch, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Quillen Manor in Fountains Inn.
Born in Ft. Inn, he was a son of Jean Walden Juarez and the late William Warren Lynch.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his sister, Debby McHaffey of Fountain Inn; nieces, Ashley Hays and Amber Hays; and nephews, Austin Hays and Dusty McHaffey.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
