Donna Sue Barker, age 59, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the NHC in Laurens.
She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late Robert Earl “Buck” McWatters and Joyce LaVonne Willis McWatters. She was a former employee of Torrington Bearings Company, and was later employed with Canteen Services. She also attended the Old Time Baptist Church in Kinards.
Ms. Barker is survived by her daughter, Kim Smith (Lamar) of Clinton; her brother, Earl McWatters of Clinton; her sisters, Tammy Johnson of Clinton and Linda Caughorn of Joanna; her grandchildren, Brittanie, Blake and Breanna Smith; her great-grandchildren, Bentlee Smith and Gunner Tucker.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 2, at 2 p.m. at the Old Time Baptist Church, 12428 State Road 5-36-56, Kinards, S.C. 29355. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, c/o Kim Smith, 485 Old Colony Road, Clinton, SC 29325.