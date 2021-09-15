Donna Holman Adams, age 55, of Greenwood, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her home in Greenwood, SC.
She was born November 25, 1965 in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of Roger Dale Jackson and the late Norma Jean Campbell Jackson.
In addition to her father she is survived by her children, Jaron, Jenna, Cameron and Jaden Adams; her brother, Roger Dale Jackson II (Joye) of Laurens; her sister Katrina Bigham of Clinton, SC; her nieces, Heather Steele (Jeremy), Morgan Royman, Alyssa Jackson, Ava Bigham, and Amber Knight; her nephew, Andrew Bigham; great-nieces and nephews, Avery Royman, Jennings Royman, Alexa Steele.
No services will be held at this time.