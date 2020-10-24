Donna Revis Valadez, age 42, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Santa Ana, CA.
She was born June 27, 1978, in Greenwood, SC, and was a daughter of the late Jimmy Ray Revis and Susan Crisp.
Donna is survived by her husband, Michael Valadez; her grandfather, Jimmy Revis; a daughter, Breeonna Alba; a brother, Jonathan Revis; a sister, Kady Dotzler; and many extended family members.
Service details are incomplete at this time but will be added to the Gray Funeral Home website as soon as they are finalized.
Memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Brotherhood, 702 North Sloan Street, Clinton, SC 29325.