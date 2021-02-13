Donnie Frank Bailey, 79, of Clinton and husband of Estelle Alivee “Bootsie” Cunningham Bailey passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his home.
Born in Florence, SC he was a son of the late Donnie and Sally Ruth Hudson Bailey. A U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, Mr. Bailey was self-employed and retired from the HVAC industry. He was a Gideon and member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife, he was survived by: a daughter, Ruth Marie Bailey of Clinton; grandson, Garrett Bailey of Clinton; brother, David Bailey of Florence; sister, Julia Bailey of TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Kenny Bailey and Ronnie Bailey and a sister, Elizabeth “Lib” Bailey.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Robert Brozina with Military Honors.
The family will be at the home of Linda Ficklin, 649 Leesville Church Road, Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, 1063 Rocky Springs Church Rd., Laurens, SC 29360 or Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.