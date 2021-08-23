Donnie Rumsey, age 72, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his home.
He was born May 12, 1949 in Greer, SC and was a son of the late Curtis and Ruth Jones Rumsey. He was retired from United Insurance Company and was a member of Believer’s Assembly Church.
Mr. Rumsey is survived by his son, Shane Rumsey; his daughter, Sherri Bishop (Jeff); his granddaughter, Kayla Gemme; his brothers, Tommy Rumsey and Phil Rumsey; his step-daughters, Michelle Tate and Samantha Cox; and his step-granddaughters, Brittany Kaliher and Abigail Jaeger.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his wife, Patsy Rumsey, his brother, Allen Rumsey, and the mother of his children, Linda Stewart.
Memorial Service will be held September 3, 2021 at 3 PM at Believer’s Assembly Church. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Lee Hodges and Janice Hawkins for all the care they gave Donnie.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Believer’s Assembly, 236 Little Acres Road, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com