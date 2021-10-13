Doris McKellar Ellis, age 92, widow of Gayal Ellis, passed away, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Heritage Greens Senior Living in Greensboro, North Carolina.
She was born July 3, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Owen McKellar and the late Maude Jacks McKellar. She was a kind and loving lady.
Mrs. Ellis was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Terry Powell (Will) of Greensboro, NC, Mary Ann Edwards of Augusta, GA; her ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Billy McKellar of Hillsborough, NC; and her daughters-in-law, Marie Ellis and Frances Laurence.
In addition to her husband and her parents she was predeceased by her two sons, Billy Ellis and Tony Ellis; and her brothers, Donald McKellar and Jimmy McKellar.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11 AM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.