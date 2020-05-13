Dorothy “Dot” Haupfear (Going) Burton, a wife, mother, and devoted nurse, died May 12, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
Dot lived an ordinary life, but in an extraordinary way. She was not famous or wealthy, but she loved life and filled hers with service, love for God, people, music, and dancing. Her zest for life was evident in everything she did from mothering to nursing to water-skiing.
Her work as a nurse was legendary. Her official job was lead surgical nurse for Hillcrest Surgical Associates in Simpsonville, but in addition, she spent every morning visiting people in the hospital and in the evenings and on the weekends, she’d drive far and wide, administering medicine and changing dressings for sick and elderly folks who couldn’t come in for treatment.
In her retirement, she delivered candy and Bible verses to residents of local assisted living and nursing homes, often with a dog perched in the bib of her overalls.
Dot was raised in Clinton by her parents, James and Dorothy Haupfear, who inspired compassionate living, hard work, and a love of music. She played piano, trumpet, clarinet, and at any age, loved to “cut a rug.”
She is survived by her husband, Carl Burton, daughters Mary Going and Laura Tischler, granddaughters Olivia and Carter Rynberg-Going, sisters Mertie Ann Laurence and Laura Hart, and brothers Oliver and Andy Haupfear. She was predeceased by both of her parents, brothers James, Gene, and Roy Haupfear, and by her sister Linda Eubanks.
The trove of cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, patients, neighbors, and caregivers is too numerous to list. The family is grateful for excellent care from Dr. Connie Blackstone, Howard’s Pharmacy, Bailey Manor/Woodbridge Assisted Living, NHC Clinton, Hospice of Laurens, and special angel, Jose Barksdale.
A service will be held in a few months after the pandemic is under control. Facebook is the best place to watch for announcements.
