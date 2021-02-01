Dorothy “Dot” Jane Dorn Roberts, age 87, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at NHC of Laurens.
Born in Honea Path, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Naomi Mullinix Dorn. Dot retired from Walmart and was previously employed with Chandler’s and Video King. She was a member of Laurens Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan Rice and husband Stan of Laurens; a sister, Marilyn Smart of Laurens, two grandchildren, Colby Rice and wife Jessica and Caleb Rice and wife Lindsay; and three great grandchildren, Connor, Colin and Emilia.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Tim Roberts; brothers, Tommy Dorn and Sammy Dorn; and a sister, Meg Russell.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will be at the home of Colby and Jessica Rice, 205 Woodbluff Road, and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at NHC of Laurens for their love and care given to Ms. Roberts over the last 8 years
