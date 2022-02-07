Dorothy Karen Wilbanks, age 74, of Clinton, SC, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at NHC of Clinton.
Born September 5, 1947 in Williamston, SC, she was a daughter of the late Joe Paxton and the late Dorothy Culbertson Paxton.
Ms. Wilbanks is survived by her children, Melvin G. Wilbanks, Jr, (Pat) Clinton, SC and Tammy Wilbanks Bauknight (Joey), Saint Helena Island, SC; her grandchildren, Cameron Maurer (April), Michael Wilbanks (Brittney), Cayla Hicks (Jeffery), Corey Wilbanks (Dala), Madison Bauknight, Christopher Bauknight; and her great-grandchildren, Mahkennah, Jayci, Will, Jonah, Hailee, Charity, Gatlin; her siblings, Gail Vickery, Joy Lindsay.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edwin Paxton, Joe Paxton, Roger Paxton.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Graceland Cemetery West in Greenville, with Rev. Jeffery Hicks, and Rev. Mark Entrekin officiating.