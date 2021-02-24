Dorothy Littlefield Babb - Laurens

Dorothy Littlefield Babb, age 92, of Laurens, and wife of the late Calvin Chapman Babb, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at NHC of Laurens.
Born in Enoree, she was the daughter of the late Marion Eugene and Ollie Edwards Littlefield. A member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher of children for many years, she was a member of Women’s Faith Group and retired from Torrington. If you knew Ms. Babb, you knew that she gave so much and asked so little.
Surviving are her children: Carole Babb Cooper (Ron), Donald Keith Babb (Pearl), Linda Babb Nelson and Charles Calvin Babb; grandchildren, Michael Alexander, David Wix, Brad Cooper, Lauren Babb, William Babb and Thomas Babb.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Joe Littlefield.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Phill Hall.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The family would like to thank NHC of Laurens for their love and care to Ms. Babb.
Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church Missions Fund, 4996 Hwy 221, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.