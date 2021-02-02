Dorothy Mae Rikard, age 89, of Clinton, died Sunday, January 31, 2021, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC.
She was born August 11, 1931 in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Leonard Harper and Eunice Ann Davis Matthews.
Ms. Rikard is survived by her daughters, Diane Oswalt (Johnnie) of Clinton,
Kathy Beaty (Tommy) Pelzer, Deborah Witt (Kevin) of Simpsonville; her brother, Daniel Matthews; her sister, Betty Davis; her six grandchildren, her twelve great-grandchildren; and her twelve great great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Rikard is predeceased by her grandson, Michael Campbell, Jr., her brother, Billy Matthews.
A Private Family Graveside will be held at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Joanna Church of God, 124 S. Main St., Joanna, SC 29351.