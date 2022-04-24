Dorothy Mary Simko Bradley - Chappells

Dorothy Mary Simko Bradley, 83, of Chappells and wife of 59 years to her husband, George Donald Bradley, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at National Healthcare of Laurens.
Born in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late John Method Simko and Beatrice Williams Simko. Dorothy was a homemaker, a past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star and she loved volunteer community work especially with the Newberry Opera House.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: children, Donald John Bradley (Sarah) of Akron, OH, Donna Jean Metz of Belton, SC and Doris Jane Wofford (Eric) of Lyman, SC; grandchildren, Robert Stewart, Donald Bradley, Heather Cron, Kimberly Culbreth, Frankie Metz, Randell Metz, Sheila Hill, Andrea Graham, Amanda Culp, Justin Wofford and Jeremy Wofford; great-grandchildren, Selena Cron, Zionna Cron, Amelia Culbreth and Neelie Graham.
Visitation will be at The Kennedy Mortuary, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. The funeral service will be at 5:00 PM in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville Area Parkinson Society, PO Box 6505, Greenville, SC 29606.
