Dot Boyter, age 56 passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Union and was a daughter of Lola Elaine Sprouse of Clinton and the late Marvin Prince, Sr.
Mrs. Boyter was a LPN working at Whitten Center and was a former employee of 22 years at National Health Care. She will be remembered as a devoted family woman with a loving heart.
She is survived by her husband, Brent Lancaster of the home; her son, Dean Price of Waterloo; her daughter, April Hawkins (Jimmy) of Gray Court; a brother, Marvin Prince, Jr. of Joanna; grandchildren, Randy Price, Jace Hawkins and Jesse Hawkins.
Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with burial at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com