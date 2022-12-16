Douglas MacArthur Thomas, 80, of Mars Hill, NC, and formerly of Laurens, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Doug was born April 11, 1942 in Madison County, NC, growing up in Hot Springs. He served in the US Army for 16 years including three tours in Vietnam. After his military service he hit the road as a career trucker.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arvilee and Pansy Thomas, three sisters, Betty Lou Norton (Woodrow), Norma Hayes and Shirley Brown (Ray), brother, Calvin Hal Thomas (Brenda), brother’s in-law, Charlie Brown and Kenneth Waldroup.
Left to cherish his memory are: his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Ann; four children, Jerry Sams (Joy), Tammy Parker (Allen), Jeff D. Thomas (Stacy) and Tina Nguyen (Ha); 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters: Barbara Waldroup, Lucy Brown, Paula Tregoning (Keith), and Susie Frisbee (Stevie); brother in-law Jim Hayes; loyal dog, Buster; special friends, James “The Peanut Man” and Courtney Snow; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and close friends.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Madison Funeral Services with Reverend Jerry Jamerson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Interment will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm in the Western Carolina State Veteran’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to Disabled American Veterans in Douglas’s name at www.secure.dav.org.
