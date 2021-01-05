Dr. Eldon Taska Tucker, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, teacher, Pastor and singer went to be with Jesus His Savior January 3rd, 2021. He was born 12-21-1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah White Tucker and Stella Smith Tucker and by the love of his life Rosa Coleman Tucker.
Eldon was born in Joanna, SC. He graduated from Holmes Bible College with a Bachelor of Theology degree in 1973. He continued his education at Erskine College receiving a Masters in Divinity in 1984. Eldon completed his formal education with a Doctorate of Theology in 1988. Eldon’s love of the word of God continued while preaching and teaching for many years. Eldon and Rosa pastored churches across SC as part of Spirit Life Ministries (IPHC). While pastoring Eldon also taught Old Testament Bible at Holmes Bible College which he truly loved.
As Rosa’s health started to decline, Eldon and Rosa moved to Gastonia, NC to be near his son Mark Tucker. Rosa passed away on 10-23-2013. Eldon continued his life work teaching bible at retirement communities, preaching and singing at any opportunity. Eldon loved to travel, taking cruises with friends and family. His love of his grandchildren and great grandchildren would always bring a smile to his face. He loved all the little children and was constantly amazed at the joy they bring to our lives.
Left to cherish his memory is daughter, Wanda Tucker Ashworth and son Mark Tucker and daughter in-law Teresa Tucker, brother Jim Tucker, sisters Shirleen Fuller and Loretta Price. Eldon loved his 6 grandchildren and 14 of “his greats” as he would call them. He was known as Papa or Elvis to them always ready to laugh and play.
Arrangements by Gray Funeral home in Clinton, SC. A celebration of life will be held on January 9, 2021 at 12 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum officiated by grandson Pastor David Tucker. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 AM to 12 PM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Covid protocols to be followed wearing mask during the service.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to: Holmes Bible College, Attn: Financial Department/Eldon Tucker memorial 4901 Old Buncombe Road Greenville, SC 29617
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com