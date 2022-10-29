Dwight Blaine Henderson, age 85, formerly of Cartersville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC.
He was born in Chesnee, SC on February 7, 1937, and was the son of the late Horace Britton Henderson and Enid Jurene Henderson. He was a 1961 graduate of Clemson A & M College. He spent the bulk of his working career in the textile industry as a manager for World Carpets and Shaw Industries. He had a love for antique cars and was very proud of his 1963 Buick Electra convertible, which he restored himself.
He is survived by his sons, David Henderson (Lynn) of Douglasville, GA and Jon Henderson (Kay) of Laurens, SC; his grandchildren, Tyler Henderson, Drew Henderson, Mary Susan H. Fiedler (Gaines) and Matt Henderson, one great-grandson, Waylon Fiedler, his sister, Wanda Henderson Ezell (Dan) of Seneca, SC, and a niece and numerous nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dwight was predeceased by his wife of 61½ years, Nancy Johnson Henderson, and his brothers, Robert Preston Henderson and Wayne Zeno Henderson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Dr. H. Lawton Neely. The family will receive friends at the mortuary immediately following the memorial service.
A private committal will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community of Laurens, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.