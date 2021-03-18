Mr. Earl Bailey Jr., age 78, of 44 Lawson Road, Laurens, SC passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Hospice of Laurens County, Clinton, SC.
He is survived by his wife, Rozelle Blakely Bailey of the home; and one son, Willie Calvin Hines- Bailey.
Services for Mr. Earl Bailey Jr. will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1p.m. at the C.D Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens, with burial in the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.
The family is at their respective homes. Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.