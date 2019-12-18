Earl Malvin Garrett, age 85, of Laurens, and husband of Shirley Jean Pearson Garrett, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at NHC Laurens.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Henry Clarence and Clara Williams Garrett. Earl was a S.C. Army National Guard Veteran and retired from Duke Power. He was a member of Warrior Creek Baptist Church and was a Mason and member of Palmetto Lodge #19 for 60 years. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Jerry M. Garrett and wife Brenda of Laurens, and Stanley E. Garrett and wife Cammie of Fountain Inn; grandchildren, Clay Garrett and wife Jennifer, Cole Garrett and wife Christy, Will Garrett, Wright Garrett, and Christopher Garrett; and great-grandchildren, Kathrine Garrett, Abby Garrett, Jacob Garrett, Landen Garrett, and Caleb Garrett.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 20, at Warrior Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Mark Riser and Rev. Bobby Howell with burial following in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary immediately following the interment.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Warrior Creek Baptist Church, 139 Cum Laude Way, Gray Court, S.C. 29645.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.