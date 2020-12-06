Earl Lewis Wilson - Laurens

Earl Lewis Wilson, 78, of Laurens and husband of June Melton Wilson passed away December 5, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Earl Lee and Azalee Mahon Wilson. Mr. Wilson retired from Hollingsworth on Wheels after fifty years of service. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where he served as an usher.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: sons, Alan Wilson and wife Glenda of Laurens and Chris Wilson and wife Sandra of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Grayson, Weston, Kylee and Ella.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.