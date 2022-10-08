Earl Thomason, 94, resident of Laurens, SC, widower of Carolyn Parkman Thomason, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.
Born November 18, 1944 in Fountain Inn, SC, he was a son of the late Willie J. Thomason and Essie Smith Thomason, and was lovingly raised at Epworth Children's Home. Mr. Thomason was the owner of Earl Thomason Jeweler's that he founded in 1970. He was also a proud US Navy veteran.
He was a member of Laurens First United Methodist Church, Laurens Lions Club, and a longtime member of Lakeside Country Club.
Mr. Thomason is survived by his son, Jeff Thomason of Clinton; his daughter, Beth Paulman of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Hampden Thomason of Oregon and Kimberly Dial of Virginia; great-grandchildren, Brenden, Abigail, Lillian and Michael; and a sister, Louise Hodges of Chapin.
A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be conducted Friday, October 14, 2022 at Laurens First United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM. A private family burial will be held at Pinelawn Memory Gardens in Clinton.
The family will greet friends following the service in the church social hall.
The Thomason family would like to thank the staff of Martha Franks for all of the loving care they provided throughout the years.
The family will be at the home of his son Jeff, 501 Hickory Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children’s Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205 or to Laurens First United Methodist Church, 244 W. Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting our website at www.grayfuneralhome.com