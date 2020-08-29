Mr. Eddie B. Grant, age 82, of Waterloo, S.C. passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Darryl Bolden and his Chansay; one daughter, Sharon Mosley; two brothers, Cecil (Alberta) Grant, Randy Miller; two sisters, Gertrude Bolden, Ola Lawton; six grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren; and a special friend Ms. Betty Brown.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Eddie B. Grant are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
The family is at the home of his daughter Sharon Mosley 297 Harris Spring Road in Waterloo, S.C, and at the home of Ms. Betty Brown Todd Quarters Road in Waterloo, S.C.