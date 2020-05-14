Mr. Eddie Pyles better known as "Butter Ball" age 68, of 5 Hance Circle in Laurens, S.C.
He is survived by his wife Vivian Pyles; two sons, Bernard Copeland, Colby Pyles; one daughter, Isis Johnson; three brothers, Ricky Sanders, Ronnie B. Sanders, Robbie Whitmore; and one sister, Sarah B Reese.
Funeral arrangements for Eddie Pyles better known as "Butter Ball" are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
The family is at the home, and the home of the daughter Isis Johnson 325 Robinson Road, in Laurens.