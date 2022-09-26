Edgar Marion Madden of Clinton, SC lived a life of kindness and service. He was loved by family and friends for his steady moral character and good-natured humor. After an honorable discharge from the US Air Force, he worked for nearly 40 years at the Ingersoll-Rand Bearings Company. He served many years in the Clinton First Baptist Church as an active member and Sunday school teacher.
He succumbed to cancer on September 23, 2022. He was predeceased by his mother, Lena McKee Madden, and father, David Casper Madden of Joanna, SC. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Adair Madden, and children David, Mark, and Susan. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Dylan, Reese, Dara, and Abigayle and a large loving extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed’s memory to Clinton First Baptist Church, PO Box 95, Clinton, SC 29325 or https://www.clintonfbc.us/give-2 or Clinton Public Library at https://clintonpubliclibrary.us/about/policies/gifts-library-policy
A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Clinton at 301 S. Broad St. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 1:50 PM.