Edgar Shelton - Clinton

Mr. Edgar Shelton was born on December 28, 1947 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Ellis Shelton and Candace Trapp Shelton.
He was educated in the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina where he graduated from Bell Street High School in Clinton, South Carolina. He was also a graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina and later studied Photography, which became a huge hobby of his, at The Art Museum of Greenville for two years.
After thirty-four years of employment, Edgar retired from the United States Postal Service. He was also a Veteran of the United States Army and the Jr. Vice Commander of Disabled Veterans Chapter No. 52. After retirement, he had his own side business doing Photography.
Mr. Shelton was a member of Antioch African Methodist Episcopal Church in Clinton, South Carolina. He was also a member of VFW Post No.. 5932 where he was a Trustee and a Service Officer as well as a Trustee for the State of South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Virginia Simpson and Carrie Higgins; and three brothers: George Ellis Shelton, Larry Shelton, and Paul Shelton.
On Monday, February 15, 2021, Mr. Edgar Shelton departed this life at his home to begin his Eternal Rest at the age of seventy-three.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories, a loving friend, Sandra Cook: three daughters; Cynthia China of Fayetteville, NC. Torina Wood of Columbia, SC, and Anita (Ownes) McDowell of Taylors, SC; a son by love, Brandon Cook; five grandchildren: Sharod Bradley, Kemoria McDowell, Waverley McGee, Kamryn Wood, and Andrew Williams, one great grandchild, Tanajia Cherry; three sisters: Hazel McLily, Lila Boyce, and Nellie Shelton; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.