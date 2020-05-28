Edith Floyd Shumpert - Clinton

Edith Floyd Shumpert, 72, of Mountville, SC, peacefully went into rest on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home.
Born in Clinton, SC., she was the daughter of the late George Floyd and the Pearl Adams Floyd. She was a member of Piedmont Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by two children, Teresa Shumpert and Marvin Shumpert and a brother, Donell Floyd.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Beverly Shumpert of Mountville, SC and Audrey (Garrett) Turner of Greenwood, SC; six grandchildren, Dorian Shumpert, Zekeia Shumpert, Shaun Shumpert, Marques Shumpert, Mychel Leake and Quinton Shumpert; eight great-grandchildren, Cordreaus Shumpert, Kei' Aundre Shumpert, Iyonna Shumpert, Dorian Shumpert, Kiearah Williams, Kiedric Williams, Jr., Kieniya Williams and Janiya Shumpert; one brother, Louwash Floyd; one aunt, Bernice (Robert) Toland and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.