Edna G. Guthrie died Monday, May 4, 2020 in the Greenville Memorial Hospital.
A daughter of Josephine Ellis and James Grainger, she will be sorely missed by daughter Jennifer Guthrie Winschel and son, Thomas Grainger Guthrie, granddaughters Caroline Elizabeth Winschel (Jordan Rock) and Dr. Grace Alexandra Winschel as well as great grandson, Ellis Lee Winschel-Rock. She was predeceased by her husband Harold Grant Bittenger and daughter Catherine Guthrie Walker.
A graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College, where she was May Queen and Winthrop College she recieved a Masters Degree in Education from Kean University. She spent many years on the staff of Westlake School in Mountainside, New Jersey, moving from a classroom aide to principal of the school. She was a funny, kind and classy lady that will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Edna’s memory to All Saints Episcopal Church in Clinton. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
