Edna Marie Lowney age 94 and widow of John Lowney passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home of Clinton.
She was born in Pampa, TX and was the last surviving child of the late Theodore and Ozella Patrick Tipps.
Mrs. Lowney retired from Varian Electronics in Palo Alto, CA. Edna was an Air Force veteran’s wife traveling in the U.S. with her husband before becoming a resident of South Carolina. For many years she made her home in Sun City in Fort Mill, SC. She truly enjoyed participating in Yoga and exercise classes and continued to participate, even after she became a resident of Presbyterian Home of SC in Clinton.
Surviving are her children, Theodore Scott, Neil Scott, Phillip Lowney, Joanne Drobnica, Wanda Mandrigues; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she is predeceased by a son, David Scott.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, Sept. 15th at 11:00 A.M. at the Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary, Olivehurst, California.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Edna’s memory to The Clinton Presbyterian Community, 801 Musgrove St., Clinton, SC 29325.
