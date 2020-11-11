Edna Robinson Queen - Laurens

Edna Robinson Queen, 90, resident of Carolina Gardens passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at NHC of Laurens.
Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Joel Bronson and Effie Henderson Robinson. A member of Bellview Baptist Church, Edna was retired from Torrington.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Christie Moore, Crystal Cotheran, Robbie Marler, Jessica Marler and Zachary Marler; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by; her children, William “Chuck” Marler, Steve J. Marler, and Robert A. Marler; brothers, William “Bobby” Robinson and Ed Robinson; and a granddaughter, Heather Marler.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM, on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.