Edward Stanley Borowve, age 76, of 202 Douglas St, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the home of his daughter.
Born in Syracuse, New York, he was a son of the late Stephen & Leda Borowve.
Ed was a compassionate and generous man who took time to help others as well as share the gospel of salvation to anyone that would listen. He loved the Lord and others whether they were family or not. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church, in Laurens. His hobbies included fishing on the lake.
Surviving are two daughters, Marcia Starr Lilly Wise and husband Michael of New Smyrna Beach, Fl, and Elizabeth Anna Smith and husband Kevin; one brother Stephen Borowve II of North Syracuse, NY; and four grandchildren, Michael Wise, Tiffany Wise, Travis Wise, and Brooke Smith .
Memorial Services will be held at 1T00 pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church conducted by Rev. David Johnston.