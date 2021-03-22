Mr. Edward Walter Young, better known as Ed Powers, age 82, of 108 Marion Street, Laurens, SC, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home.
He is survived by three sons; six daughters; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; six brothers and seven sisters.
Graveside service for Mr. Edward Walter Young will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Jersey Cemetery, Laurens, with Rev. Dallas Williams officiating. The family is at the home. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of arrangements.