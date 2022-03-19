Edythe Pearson Madden, 83, of Cleveland, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Edythe was a resident of Cleveland for 21 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cleveland. Edythe moved to Cleveland from Dublin, Ga., and was a prior resident of Rock Hill, S.C.
Edythe was born on July 30, 1938, in Laurens, S.C., into a beautiful family. She was 13 of 16 children. Edythe was blessed with the most wonderful, Christian parents, Harold Earl Pearson and Doris Ellen Williams Pearson. Edythe is known as “Dee Dee” to her siblings. Even though she lived out of state, she kept up with her sibling’s birthdays and talked to them every week. Family was always a priority in her life.
Her husband, Larry Hill Madden, was the love of her life. They were married 61 years. Their love for one another and their lives together represented a perfect union with Christ at the center in all things. Edythe served in many areas of the church and community over the years. Visiting shut-ins touched her heart the most, and she was a big prayer warrior. She was a very loving and genuine person and offered kindness to all who knew her.
Edythe was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Pearson, Jr., Jimmy Pearson, Kenneth Pearson, Bobby Pearson, David Pearson, Johnny Pearson; and sisters, Dot Gillian, Lillian Shell, June Collins and Alice Nelson.
Her five surviving siblings are: Faith Autry of Burnsville, N.C., Charlotte Dominick (Bob), Arlene Davis (Donnie), Sharon Brownlee, and Butch Pearson, all of Laurens, S.C.
Edythe was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Dorothy Madden.
Her surviving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law include, Hugh and Carolyn Madden of Laurens, S.C., Elliott Madden of Laurens, S.C., and Tom and Marsha Reeves of Rock Hill, S.C.
Edythe was a Godly mother and loved every minute she spent with her family, especially her two daughters, Karen Jones of Cleveland and Allison Earls of Cleveland, and her daughter-in-love, Savannah Crowder. Edythe loved her two sons-in-law, David Jones and Travis Earls, dearly. Two grandchildren and one grandchild survive Edythe, Emily Jones Puckett and husband, Chris, of Hendersonville, and Michael Jones of Cleveland, and her one-and-a-half-year-old great-granddaughter, Renna Puckett of Hendersonville.
Edythe was the best grandmother, keeping up with all aspects of her grandchildren’s everyday lives.
Her husband, Larry, will miss her greatly, but he knows Heaven is her home until he joins her there. Her daughters, Karen and Allison, will miss their best friend and mother and her example of how to live. Edythe was one of a kind, and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.
A family graveside Celebration of Life service is planned for Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.