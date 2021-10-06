Elaine Scott Godwin Candler, age 77, of 116 Garlington Street, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the home of her son.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Charles R. and Pearl Inez Jones Scott.Elaine was a Pharmacy Tech at Drug Lo for 17 years and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Roy “Tripp” Lee Godwin, III (Lisa) of North Charleston; her sister, Kitty Lawson (Larry) of Laurens; her brother, Melvin Scott (Deborah) of Laurens; four grandchildren, Cooper Godwin, Ashlee Godwin, Charlee Godwin, and Sullivan Godwin; one great-grand-daughter, Braelyn Rose Godwin; and her friend and former husband, Fred Candler.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Roy Lee Godwin, Jr., her brother and sister in law, Walter and Dorothy Scott.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10th at 2 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. James K. Hamilton and Rev. Kenny Griffin, with interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1 to 2 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary.
The family will be at the home of her sister, at 214 Rabon Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
