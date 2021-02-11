Eleanor Robinson Floyd - Clinton

Mrs. Eleanor Robinson Floyd was born on July 31, 1957 in Laurens County, South Carolina to Ruby Robinson and the late Levester Robinson, Sr.
At a young age, she joined New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Clinton, South Carolina.
"Tiny," as she was lovingly called, attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of the Clinton High School Class of 1977 in Clinton, South Carolina.
After graduation, she furthered her education at Allen University and Benedict College where she earned an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Development in 1992.
In 1995, she gained employment at Gleams Head Start after which, she moved on to other employment at Richland County School District One in Columbia, South Carolina.
Tiny's happy and loving spirit touched lives of everyone. If you knew Eleanor Robinson Floyd, you knew she never met a stranger and you loved her. She loved to go riding, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. But most of all, she was the best mom to her son.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Donald Robinson; and one sister, Gloria Ann Jones.
On Friday, February 5, 2021, Mrs. Eleanor Robinson Floyd transitioned from Earth to Eternity at the Providence Health of Columbia, South Carolina at the age of sixty-three.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories her son, Russell Dion Floyd of Laurens, SC; one adopted son, Maran Brown of Columbia, SC; two grandchildren: Camoree Raven Harris and Shy' daryen Floyd; three brothers: Levester Robinson, Jr., Willie Earl Robinson, and Russell Robinson all of Laurens, SC; one sister-in-law, Rolanda Robinson; three devoted friends: Diane Boyd Shumpert and Louise Simpson both of Laurens, SC, and Barbara Anderson of Columbia, SC; a special friend, James Mars of Columbia, SC; two special nieces: Kisha Simpson Choice of Laurens, SC and Tasha Robinson of Washington, DC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.