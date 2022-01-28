Elisabeth "Libby" Coats Rhodes, 76, wife of 46 years to Danny M. Rhodes, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
She was born in Charleston, SC on September 22, 1945, and was the daughter of the late James Julian "J.J." Coats and Betty "B" Cleveland Coats.
She was a member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church. Libby dedicated her life to loving her family, friends, and her community. She touched the lives of many people during her time on earth.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Mason Motes II (Beverly) of Laurens, daughter, Kate Treadway (Kenny) of Asheville, NC, and daughter, Tara Edwards (T.C.) of Laurens, grandchildren, Mason Motes III, Johnson Motes, Julia Motes, Kenly Treadway, Charlie Treadway, Carson Brown, Kaia Brown, Katie Edwards and Haylee Edwards.
She was predeceased in death by brother, James "Jimmy" Coats.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm until 2 pm, prior to the service. Rev. Robert Brozina and Rev. Tom Malone will officiate.
The family requests those attending to wear masks and be respectful of CDC COVID guidelines.
The family will all reside at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Laurens County Memorial Home, PO Box 638, Laurens, SC 29360, Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, 1063 Rocky Springs Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or LCDSNB 364 Evergreen Skills Road, Laurens, SC 29360.