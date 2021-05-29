Elizabeth Barnado Mabry Trammell, age 94, daughter of the late J. Gary Mabry and Sadie B. Mabry, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday May 26, 2021.
She was a 1946 graduate of Presbyterian College, and a member of Bellview Baptist Church. She was a retired elementary school teacher and very active in church activities throughout her life.
She is survived by a son, Ernest G. Trammell, his wife, Becky and grandchildren, Meagan, and Elliot. Also, a daughter, Lisa T. Ratliff, and son-in-law Alex Ratliff; grandchildren, Chris, Margaret, and Lexi Ratliff.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 11AM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton, with burial to take place in Rosemont cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
