Elizabeth “Betty” Templeton, age 79, of Laurens and widow of Bud Templeton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 28, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Talmadge and Theo Brown Walker.
Mrs. Templeton was a retired beautician and a member of Redemption Baptist Church. Betty passionately loved Jesus her family and caring for her home and yard.
She is survived by: daughters, Pamela Lynn Owens and Patricia Hartsell (Rodney) both of Laurens; step-son, Brent Templeton of Laurens; siblings, Inez Carlton of Texas, Cecil Walker of Ware Shoals, Frank Walker of Laurens and Jack Walker (Betty Jean) of Laurens; grandchildren, Brian Nelson (Laura), Justin Walker (Amber), Joey Walker, and Morgan Hartsell, all of Laurens; and seven great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Ray Walker, Bobby Walker, J.C. Walker, Charles Walker and an infant sister.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Ralph Byars.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Redemption Baptist Church, 24314 Hwy 221, Enoree, SC 29335.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com