Mrs. Elizabeth Cleveland Evans, age 82, of 111 Downs Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by her husband Mr. James Earl Evans of the home; three sons; two daughters; one brother; two sisters; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Elizabeth Cleveland Evans are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home of the daughter Mrs. Brenda Evans Wilder 114 Downs Street, Laurens, S.C.