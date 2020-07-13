Elizabeth "Lib" Womble Bagwell - Clinton

Elizabeth “Lib” Womble Bagwell, age 79, of 3190 Apple Orchard Road passed away June 25, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Clinton and was the daughter of the late Julius O’ Earl Womble and Catherine Ammons Womble.
Mrs. Bagwell was a member of the CHS Booster Club, she was an avid local sports fan of both softball and baseball, where she coached, umpired, and played. She was also an avid bowler and a previously a member of the Women of the Moose. She was employed with Clinton Mills Bailey Plant and Torrington Bearing Company.
She is survived by her sons, John J. “JJ” Bagwell (Jody) of Laurens; daughters, Tammy Bagwell of Clinton, Teresa Bagwell Champlin (John) of Raleigh NC; her brother, Thomas Womble (Kitty); sister, Mickey Dover of Clinton and Vickie Dover Edwards (Chuck) of Chapin; six grandchildren, Erica Neaderhiser Puckett (John), Alexa Kate Bagwell, Grace Champlin, Abby Champlin, Rylan Bagwell, Ava Bagwell; two great grandchildren, Marleigh and Bowie Puckett; numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to her.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Sanford E. “Coon” Bagwell and her brother William Womble.
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
