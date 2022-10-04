Elizabeth "Libby" Burts Copeland - Laurens

Elizabeth “Libby” Burts Copeland, of Laurens, and wife of the late Terry Lynn Copeland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Everette and Jessie Barrett Burts. She was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church. Libby retired from Laurens Electric Cooperative and later worked at First Baptist Church. She also enjoyed reading, shopping, and cooking.
She is survived by her son, Greg Copeland of Laurens; sister, Jayne Lollis (Mike) of Laurens; brothers in law, Wayne Copeland (Becky) of Clinton, James Copeland (Jean) of Clinton, and Tim Copeland (Beth) of Laurens; numerous nieces and nephews; and her grand dogs, Nuke, Sam, and Sadie.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Patrick Henry Turner and a sister, Sandra Burts McClain.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 3:00PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel followed by a memorial service at 3:00PM conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Laurens County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.
The family would like to offer their sincerest appreciation to Hospice of Laurens County and her caregivers, Teresa Miller, Deborah Watkins, and Tammy Walker for their love and care to Libby.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.