Elizabeth “Libby” Nelson, age 69, of Clinton, SC, widow of "Buddy" Michael Nelson, entered the gates of Heaven early Friday morning, August 19, 2022, at her home.
She was born October 28, 1952 in Greenwood and was a daughter of the late Rev. Raymond Earl Duvall and Rev. Gladys K. Duvall. At the age of nineteen she eloped and married her childhood sweetheart, Michael “Buddy” Nelson who preceded her in death August 2008. She and Buddy were married for 38 years and shared three children. The two of them left behind a legacy of family values, love, honestly, integrity, kindness, generosity, and responsibility.
Libby was always a very diligent worker, sometimes working multiple jobs to make sure her children’s needs were met. She was a Godly and protective Mother. She worked many years in the cotton mill in Clinton and also at Norbord in Kinards. After becoming disabled, she became a foster parent. She fostered sixteen children before being diagnosed with cancer in 2016. When she had to stop fostering it really hurt her, so she decided to adopt the last child she fostered, who she grew to love tremendously. Libby dedicated her whole life to serving God and teaching her children to do the same. Her life was dedicated to pleasing God and doing his works.
Although Libby worked as a skilled laborer, you would never see her at a time that she did not look beautiful and elegant. She was a tough woman and fought a long, hard fight for her family. She had unwavering faith in God and always gave him the glory for her strength and blessings in life. Her lifelong goal was to please God and one day earn her place in Heaven. Libby was well loved and cherished by so many in the community. She will forever be remembered for her beauty and kindness. She was a true queen.
She was a proud member of Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she loved to sing and worship God. She loved her church family dearly
Libby is survived her children, Mike Nelson (Michelle) of Spartanburg, Melissa Nelson (Scott) of Spartanburg, and Candi Tucker (Greg) of Clinton, and Marcus J. Nelson of the home; grandchildren, Candace Scott, William Scott, Ty Scott, Hali Tucker, Kali Tucker, Nolan Templeton, Gavin Holmes, Melia Blake Waters, Maddison Wilbanks, Matthew Nelson, Caleb Nelson, Joah Nelson, Micah Nelson, and Malachi Nelson; great-grandchildren, Asher Waters, Karson Waters, Creed Waters, Kyndall Waters, Kameryn Waters, Cooper Price, Emily Price, Anzleigh Burton, Karter Nix, Olivia Owens, Ryleigh Owens, Blaire Elizabeth Nelson, Michael Colt Nelson, and a Nelson baking in the oven, Madeline Nicole Nelson; sister, Barbara Ruth Davis (Paul) of Clinton; brother, Kenneth Duvall of North Carolina; special family and friends, Georgia Nelson, Wade Nelson, (Vonda), Melrose Emory, Melody Baker (Zach), and Kenneth Duvall (Elizabeth), Brittney Neighbors, Sherri Anders, June Burton, Sue Edmonds, Tammie Hughes, Jean Blackwell, Daryll Bragg, Gary Cunningham, and Dorothy Westfield; along with many nieces, nephews, and children she has taken in over the years whom she loved as her own.
Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 PM, Tuesday, August 23rd at the Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Mark Entrekin and Rev. Sherrill Green officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
Family and friends will be received at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton from 6-9 PM Monday, August 22, 2022.
The family will be at the home of Elizabeth Nelson, 524 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.