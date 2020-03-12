Elizabeth Ann “Lib” Shouse Pitts, age 90, widow of Sterling Adair “Chick” Pitts, Jr., of 406 East Florida Street, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Whitmire and was the daughter of the late Newman Alston Shouse, Sr., and Isabel Vernon Chase Shouse. She was a longtime employee of Whitten Center. She later retired from the SCDDSN State Regional Office as an Administrative Assistant, and was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Pitts loved her family and friends, all children, genealogy, painting, flowers and birds.
Mrs. Pitts is survived by her daughter, Barbara Pitts Campbell (William) of Clinton; her four grandchildren, Brantley Jennings Nelson (Chris), Meredyth Campbell Beagen (Larry), Heather Elizabeth Campbell (T.J. Roach), Barrett Alston Jennings (Jamie); and her 15 great-grandchildren, Michaela, Matthew, Hannah, and Nicholas Nelson, Hunter and River Jennings, Sean Staton, Izabelle, Spencer, and Ellison Beagen, Austin, Graysen, Cabella, Autumn and Brayden Roach; two nieces and two nephews; and a sister-in-law, Mary Dale Shouse Turner.
She was predeceased by her two brothers, Newman Alston Shouse, Jr., and Eugene Thornwell “Tony” Shouse.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton. The family will receive friends at Mrs. Pitts’ home, 406 East Florida Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care, especially Carol and Jessica.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, La. 70816 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.