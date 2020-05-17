Ella Leake Young - Clinton

Mrs. Ella Leake Young, of 817 East Florida Street in Clinton, South Carolina, was born on May 25, 1947 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Tommy and Earline Leake.
She was educated in the public Laurens County Schools. After twenty-nine years of service, she retired from Whitten Center in Clinton, South Carolina. After retirement, she went back to Whitten Center where she worked part-time for six more years.
At an early age she joined Little River Zion Baptist Church in Kinards, South Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Young, Sr., four brothers, James Leake, Monroe Leake, Tommy Leake and Child Leake.
On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at North Greenville Hospital, Travelers Rest, South Carolina. Mrs. Ella Young Leake departed this life to meet with Jesus.
Left to cherish her sweet memories are three daughters; Nykeria Brown of the home, Sara (Derrick) Young of Clinton, SC, and Janet (Douglas) McGowan of Laurens, SC; three sons; Greg (Conchida)Gary of Norfolk, VA, Michael (Shundra) Young of Clinton, SC; Johnny (Tamesha) Young of Clinton, South Carolina; thirty-three grandchildren; thirty-five great grandchildren; three sisters: Carrie Bell Leake, Jean (Leroy) Gary, and Thelma (James) Jones all of Clinton, SC; three step daughters; Tina Dandy and Elizabeth Lindsay both of Cross Hill, SC, and Bobbie Jean Norman of Laurens, SC; three-step sons: James (Debbie) Simmons of Mauldin, SC, Anthony Young of Clinton, SC, and Johnny Smith of Laurens, SC; a sister-n-law, Minnie Bluford of Laurens, SC; two goddaughters; Kelda Golden of Mauldin, SC and Beverly Hunter of Gray Court, SC; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.