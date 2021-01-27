Ellen Anne Udot - Woodruff

Ellen Anne Udot, 58, of 703 Gabby Court passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Mary Black Hospital in Spartanburg.
She was born in Dunstable, MA to the late Michael and Eleanor Dunn Udot. Ellen was a member of the Church of Covenant Blessings in Woodruff and loved to sing, crochet, and horseback riding when she was younger. She had wonderful sense of humor and was known as “Sunshine” to all her friends.
She is survived by: siblings, Steve Udot of MA, Arthur Ryan of CO, Mark Torville and Anette Torville both of MA; and a close friend who was like a sister, Harriett Casas of Woodruff.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Church of Covenant Blessings conducted by Pastor James Massey.
The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.
